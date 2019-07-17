California Girl Electrocuted by Faulty Pool Light

Police say a Citrus Heights, Calif., girl died Sunday afternoon after she was apparently electrocuted when a pool light malfunctioned, according to a report by Fox40 News.

The 9-year-old girl died at a local hospital after efforts to revive her by adults and a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crew failed.

Related: Electricians Charged in Houston Pool Electrocution

Police say a light fixture in the pool was in the process of being repaired.

In another incident, an adult and a child were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday after they suffered an electric shock in a Potomac, Md., pool, as reported by wjla.com.

Fire officials closed the facility for an extended period on Sunday because they said it was “unsafe to occupy or use.”