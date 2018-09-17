The Cost of Safety and Health

In late 2016, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implemented new regulations to battle injuries and fatalities in the workplace. Violation fees rose to $12,934 for a less severe breach and $129,336 if the breach was willful or repeated. In case of failure to abate, each day beyond the abatement date costs another $12,934 ― a massive change compared to the previous $7,000 and $70,000 for severe violations.