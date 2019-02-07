DeWalt Recalls Drills Due to Shock Hazard

DeWalt issued a recall on two 3/8-inch corded drills, models DWD110 and DWD112, because the drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website said there have been no injuries reported related to the problem. The company said owners of the drills should stop using it and contact the company about a free inspection and repair.

The drills were sold through The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70. About 122,000 of the drills have been sold in the U.S. market and 8,000 in Canada.

From the CPSC announcement:

This recall involves the DeWALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills. The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected. The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.

CPSC also said the recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.