With the recent updates to NFPA 70E, it is important to ensure your safety measures are up-to-date and compliant, and that includes your PPE garments. Westex by Milliken understands the importance of comfortable yet protective daily wear flame resistant (FR) apparel, so we developed a breathable, moisture-wicking performance FR fabric like no other, Westex® DH. This comfortable fabric enables safety managers and electrical workers to prioritize safety without sacrificing comfort while on the job.

Drawing from more than 50 years of technical expertise, Westex by Milliken utilizes the latest research, development and technologies to create industry-leading arc rated (AR) flame resistant (FR) fabrics with third-party-verified thermal hazard protection. The trusted brand prioritizes innovative, market-proven AR/FR fabrics for daily wear PPE that help protect against arc flash hazards that electrical workers face onsite each day. Here are four ways that Westex® DH performance FR fabric has you covered in your daily safety program.

1: Breathability

Advancements in fabric technology give Westex® DH the breathability traditionally associated with non-FR performance fabrics. Westex® DH helps keep workers cool on the job site and their internal temperatures regulated, helping lower workers’ susceptibility to heat stress. In addition, Westex® DH incorporates moisture-wicking technology that outperforms other FR fabric brands, which helps to keep workers cool and dry in a variety of work conditions and temperatures.

2: Versatility

A range of weights makes Westex® DH a choice fabric for multiple garment types, including lightweight shirt, durable pants, coveralls and more to appeal to workers in the electrical field as well as the oil and gas industry. Westex® DH is NFPA 2112 certified, provides NFPA 70E category 1 and 2 arc fire protection, and is available in ANSI 107 high visibility yellow. We’re continuing to expand our fabric offerings within the line. The latest addition to the Westex® DH line of performance fabric is the Westex® DH durable basket weave fabric in an 8-ounce, 11 ATPV. The practical and robust fabric is ideal for tactical and cargo pants compared to other weight fabrics.

3: Easy Care and Maintenance

In addition to being lightweight and breathable, Westex® DH can be washed at home or through industrial laundering and maintains an excellent after-wash appearance promoting a professional look on the job. When the AR/FR garment is cared for in accordance with manufacturer specifications, the AR/FR properties will last for the life of the garment.

4: Third-Party Verification

Importantly, Westex by Milliken carries third party verification on FR fabrics for trusted reliability that the garment will protect against potential thermal workplace hazards—an additional level of credibility to the fabric. All Westex® DH fabrics are NFPA 2112-certified and meet NFPA 70E requirements for dual hazard flash fire and arc flash protection.

Westex by Milliken holds ourselves to the highest standards and policies to make the best possible protective fabrics. Our more than 50 years of trusted, award-winning AR/FR expertise illustrates our commitment to innovative, performance-driven AR/FR fabrics. When it comes to trusted thermal hazard protection, Westex by Milliken has you covered for all your AR/FR fabric needs.

Sponsored By: