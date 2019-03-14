Menu
EHS Today Safety Leadership Conference call for speakers
Safety

EHS Today Calls for Speakers

The deadline for safety professionals to submit speaking proposals for the 2019 Safety Leadership Conference is Friday, March 15.

EHS Today is inviting industry safety professionals to submit speaking proposals for the 2019 Safety Leadership Conference event, to be held November 5-7, in Dallas, TX. The deadline for submissions is March 15.

EHS Today’s Safety Leadership Conference provides a forum for current and future safety leaders. Attendees of the Safety Leadership Conference will learn how to integrate safety compliance into the culture of their business. The conference team is looking for speakers who will help guide attendees on:

  • How to implement safety best practices in your workplace
  • Real-world cases of how to implement transformational safety leadership within their companies
  • Awareness and current requirements for OSHA compliance
  • Current advances for plant floor safety technology
  • Key metrics and elements to achieving world-class safety construction safety program

New for 2019 – Highlighting Women in Safety, the conference encourages female leaders in safety to submit sessions that cover the areas bulleted above.

Topic Areas for Submission: Safety & Risk Management; Compliance; Construction; and Safety Technology. For more information, visit the EHS Today Safety Leadership Conference website.

TAGS: Events
