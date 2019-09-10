Electric Shock Kills One Man, Injures Another

An accident at an agriculture plant outside Atchison, Kan., electrocuted one man and seriously injured one of his co-workers as the two worked inside a grain storage area, according to a report from newspressnow.com.

Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter said the two workers, who are private contractors doing business with the CargillAg plant located in Cummings, Kan., suffered the injuries late last Friday morning, September 6.

According to a regional media report, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office identified the electrocuted man as Angel Silas-Deleon, 26, of Longansport, Ind. The surviving man hasn’t been identified due to medical privacy concerns. The exact cause of the electric shock remains unclear and under investigation.