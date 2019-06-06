Electrical Safety Evolves

If electricians who retired 40 or 50 years ago came back to work in one of today’s manufacturing plants or commercial buildings, they would likely be amazed by all the new technology. What would seem very familiar, however, are the hazards of working on electrical equipment. The basic laws of electricity haven’t changed since electricity was discovered. Electricians still must worry about arc flash, power surges, unexpected voltage on supposedly de-energized circuits, shorts and spikes, and