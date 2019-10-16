Skip navigation
Electrician Calls Out City for Exposed Wiring at Local Park in Westchester County

Electrician claims exposed wiring in Hartley Park in Mount Vernon, N.Y. poses immediate safety threat

Dominque Donny, a Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based electrician with nearly 20 years of experience in the field, recently called out the city for allowing exposed wires to remain unfixed in Hartley Park, according to a recent report by News 12.

Although the city has allegedly installed temporary measures (such as rubber and tape) to fix the improper electrical installations, Donny claims park-goers may still be in danger. For more details on this story or to watch a video in which Donny takes the news crew on a tour of the park’s hazards, read the original report.

