Electrician Calls Out City for Exposed Wiring at Local Park in Westchester County

Dominque Donny, a Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based electrician with nearly 20 years of experience in the field, recently called out the city for allowing exposed wires to remain unfixed in Hartley Park, according to a recent report by News 12.

Although the city has allegedly installed temporary measures (such as rubber and tape) to fix the improper electrical installations, Donny claims park-goers may still be in danger. For more details on this story or to watch a video in which Donny takes the news crew on a tour of the park’s hazards, read the original report.