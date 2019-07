A 50-year-old contractor working at Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, Ill., was electrocuted Sunday, July 20, after coming into contact with live wires, according to a report by www.patch.com.

The victim, Craig Krygowski, was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Olympia Fields, where he was pronounced dead.

Related: California Girl Electrocuted by Faulty Pool Light

The medical examiner's office ruled his death an accident.