According to a report by the Las Vegas Review Journal, a 67-year-old electrician from Henderson, Nev., died Friday, August 9, while on the job at a construction site east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as Henry Hortillosa. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center of blunt force trauma.

The coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

