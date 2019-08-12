Skip navigation
Safety

Electrician Dies at West Virginia Coal Mine

Plant electrician came into contact with energized equipment

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has confirmed a fatal incident occurred August 7 at approximately 8 a.m. at the Kanawha Eagle, LLC, South Hollow Preparation Plant in Kanawha County, according to a report from wvah.com.

Preliminary information indicates the victim, a certified electrician, came in contact with energized electrical components. The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics but did not survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

TAGS: Shock & Electrocution
