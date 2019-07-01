Electrician Dies While Changing Ballast

A 33-year-old man from the Buffalo, N.Y., area who worked for M&M Electric Construction in Niagara Falls, N.Y., was recently killed in an electrical accident outside of Syracuse, N.Y., according to a report from The Buffalo News.

Derek Torres was found unconscious on a scissor lift after receiving an apparent electrical shock while changing a ballast at AmeriPride, a linen and uniform laundry service.

Police said marks on Torres' hands indicated that he had been electrocuted.