Safety

Florida Printer Cited for Exposing Employees to Electrical Hazards

Printer faces $71,139 in penalties

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Nupress of Miami, Inc., for exposing employees to amputation, electrical, and fall hazards. The Doral, Fla., commercial printer faces $71,139 in penalties.

OSHA cited the company for a lack of machine guarding on several pieces of equipment; failing to establish a lockout/tagout program when performing equipment maintenance and servicing; exposing workers to fall and electrical shock hazards; not implementing a written hazard communication program; and improper storage of flammable liquids.

“Implementing safety and health programs that identify and correct workplace hazards are required to minimize employees’ risk of serious or fatal injuries,” says OSHA Fort Lauderdale Area Office Director Condell Eastmond.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

