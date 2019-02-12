Menu
Safety

Georgia Auto Parts Distributor Cited for Fire, Electric Shock, and Struck-By Hazards

Norcross, Ga.-based company faces $133,406 in penalties

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Parts Authority LLC — a wholesale auto and truck parts distributor based in Norcross, Ga. — for exposing employees to fire, electrical shock, and struck-by hazards. The company faces $133,406 in penalties.

OSHA cited Parts Authority LLC — doing business as Parts Authority Georgia LLC — for exposing employees to smoke and fire hazards by allowing obstructed and unlit exit signs; struck-by hazards from damaged storage rack supports and shelves; and failing to train employees to recognize chemical hazards and maintain safety data sheets on chemical hazards.

“The inspection found multiple safety deficiencies that put employees at risk of serious and fatal injuries,” said OSHA Atlanta Area Office Director William Fulcher. “Potential workplace hazards must be assessed and eliminated to ensure employees are afforded a safe work environment.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

