baseball field at suburban high school Morrhigan/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

High School Baseball Coach and His Wife Electrocuted on Field

Couple was shocked while helping repair baseball field from damage caused by Hurricane Michael

A Facebook post from the Liberty County, Florida, Sheriff's Office on March 10 reported that two adults were electrocuted, and one juvenile was injured at the Liberty County High School baseball field. According to the post, “During a voluntary field work day at the Liberty County High School baseball field, two adults (one male and one female) were killed and one male juvenile was injured by electrocution. Deputies from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and medics from Liberty County EMS responded to the scene. The two adults were confirmed deceased at the scene, and the juvenile was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. Students present were transported by bus to the Liberty County High School gym, where grief counselors were made available to students, their parents, and school staff.”

The Tallahassee Democrat later reported that it was Corey Crum, the head baseball coach, and his wife Shana Crum who were killed. Their son Chase was injured. All victims were among a group of volunteers working to help repair the field from damage left behind by Hurricane Michael.

TAGS: Shock & Electrocution Accidents & Investigations
