Skip navigation
Menu
car collision tzahiV/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

How to Deal with an Unsafe Driver

What to do when you encounter risky driving behavior on the job

Most people are unsafe drivers, as is evidenced by the fact that most people leave insufficient room between their car and the one in front of them. Defensive driving courses teach students to maintain a “space bubble” around the car. These courses also train students to look through and past the car in front of them to anticipate sudden changes in traffic flow.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
electrical inspector
How to Deal with an Unsafe Electrical Inspector
Oct 03, 2019
work struggle
What to Do When Managers Minimize Safety Concerns
Oct 16, 2019
collision-2400x800.jpg
Sponsored Content
Impact of Distracted Driving and Drowsy Driving
Oct 01, 2019
OSHA
Just How Well Do You Know the OSHA Inspection Process?
Oct 31, 2019