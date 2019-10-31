How to Deal with an Unsafe Driver

Most people are unsafe drivers, as is evidenced by the fact that most people leave insufficient room between their car and the one in front of them. Defensive driving courses teach students to maintain a “space bubble” around the car. These courses also train students to look through and past the car in front of them to anticipate sudden changes in traffic flow.
