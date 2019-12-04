Skip navigation
Menu
subcontractors Cineberg/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

Intercompany Politics Can Complicate Safety Concerns

How to deal with an unsafe worker from another company

On mid-sized and larger construction jobs, it's common for multiple trades from different subcontractors to be working different parts of the project in the same general space. Normally, the general contractor controls site safety rules, policies, and (to some extent) training and enforcement. Unfortunately, there's not time for a comprehensive six-week safety training course prior to starting the work. There is a general safety orientation, and normally each subcontractor takes over from

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plant electrical room
Coping with Client Safety Issues
Sep 06, 2019
maze
Why Safety Shortcuts Are Never a Good Idea
Sep 20, 2019
Meter_GettyImages-486357158_vitranc.jpg
Solving a Safety Dilemma
Jul 05, 2019
superstar
The Unsafe Superstar
Dec 04, 2019