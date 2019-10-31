Skip navigation
Just How Well Do You Know the OSHA Inspection Process?

Watch the new OSHA video for a step-by-step refresher on how inspections unfold.

 

A safe workplace benefits everyone. And everyone in the electrical industry shares this common goal — to reduce electrical accidents, injuries, and fatalities on a daily basis. How familiar are you with the OSHA inspection process? The agency just released this video, which walks viewers through the key steps involved in this process, providing an overview of important details like compliance issues, the scope of inspections, and potential worker interviews. It also outlines what happens after the inspection with the findings, possible corrective procedures, and reasonable timelines and courses of action for correction. For more information on how the inspection process unfolds as well as how citations are issued, watch this short video. It's less than 5 minutes long, and it offers a good reminder of the agency's mission — to keep employers and employees safe and provide the knowledge/tools they need to comply with their safety obligations.

