The Most Popular Safety Articles of 2024

One of the most popular categories for EC&M online and print readers is safety — and the editors of EC&M are grateful for that! We aim to publish content that helps our audience not only work more efficienctly and effectively, but also ensures they make it home safely at the end of each day.

Click through this photo gallery's slides to see five of the most popular pieces of safety-related content that we published in 2024. You might spot one of your favorite articles or learn something new that will make your work safer!