Meeting the 2018 NFPA 70E Challenge

October 2017 saw the release of the 2018 edition of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. As part of my continuing education — and to recertify for NFPA’s Certified Electrical Safety Compliance Professional (CESCP) credential — I attended an NFPA-provided, two-day training course on this standard. As the session unfolded, our class was introduced to a new requirement in the 70E standard that addressed the “host employer’s electrical safety plan.” As outlined in