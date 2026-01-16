Northcentral Nebraska Electrical Inspection Association Joins NFPA to Launch EIS Affiliate Chapter

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently announced that the Northcentral Nebraska Electrical Inspection Association is the latest Electrical Inspection Section (EIS) Affiliate Chapter. It will now serve as a key resource for the state of Nebraska's electrical inspection community by providing training, education, and opportunities for networking.

Tim McClintock, NFPA lead regional electrical specialist and executive secreatary of the Electrical Inspection Section, said in the press release that NFPA is proud to welcome its newest EIS affiliate chapter, which will help safeguard both people and property against electrical-related hazards.

The Northcentral Nebraska Electrical Inspection Association is among the first in the country to create an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter. It joins other states, including Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Creation of these chapters is part of NFPA's broader goal to support electrical professional across the nation.

For more information on this specific chapter and to learn how to establish your own EIS chapter, visit the NFPA website.