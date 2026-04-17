Arkansas Electrical Inspector Associations Establishes EIS Chapter With NFPA

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently announced that the Arkansas Electrical Inspector Association has been named as an Electrical Inspection Section (EIS) Affiliate Chapter. This allows the chapter to support the state's electrical inspection community through training, education, and networking.

Tim McClintock, NFPA lead regional electrical specialist and executive secretary of the EIS, said in the press release, “This partnership strengthens collaboration between NFPA and the Arkansas electrical enforcement community, enabling us to address emerging electrical safety issues together and reinforce our shared commitment to community safety.”

For more information on the latest EIS Affiliate Chapter, read the original press release or visit the NFPA website.