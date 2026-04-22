NEMA Releases Arc Fault Prevention Awareness Video

National Electrical Safety Month is recognized each May by members of the electrical industry in order to bring awareness to the electrical hazards that workers and consumers face. In order to spread awareness around the hazards of arc faults, which can cause potentially deadly residential electrical fires, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Low Voltage Distribution Equipment (LVDE) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Task Force recently released its new educational video “Seeing is Believing.”

The free downloadable video offers real-world examples of how dangerous arc faults can be, which can occur in damaged wiring behind walls, in attics, crimped extension cords, overloaded outlets and power strips, and damaged appliances. The footage combines various sources to show how hidden hazards can quickly become devastating fires without warning.