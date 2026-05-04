OSHA Launches 13th Annual Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is encouraging construction employers and workers nationwide to participate in the 13th annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, taking place May 4-8, 2026. The nationwide event focuses on preventing falls, the leading cause of fatalities in the construction industry, and reinforces the importance of planning, training, and hazard awareness to protect workers.

Because falls continue to pose a significant risk in construction, OSHA is making prevention a top priority. Through efforts like the Safety Stand-Down, the agency is working to drive real change and emphasizing that lasting progress is achieved through employers, workers, and industry partners working together.

OSHA encourages employers to pause work throughout the week and engage employees in safety activities, such as fall prevention training, hazard recognition exercises, safety demonstrations, and toolbox talks. Employers are also urged to address job-specific risks, including those associated with roofing, ladder use, and scaffolding.

Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health David Keeling will participate in the Stand-Down during an event at the Henry Bacon Ball Field on the National Mall, where multiple construction and infrastructure projects are underway. OSHA staff will also participate in Stand-Down events across the country.

OSHA will publish a list of free, public events on its website to help employers and workers identify opportunities to participate locally. The Stand-Down is open to organizations of all sizes and industries, with an emphasis on collaboration and shared responsibility for workplace safety.

The National Safety Stand-Down is a key component of OSHA’s Fall Prevention Campaign and is conducted in partnership with The Center for Construction Research and Training, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the NORA Construction Sector Council. The initiative also aligns with Construction Safety Week and supports industry-wide efforts to prevent serious injuries and fatalities. Construction Safety Week’s “All in Together” campaign reinforces a unified industry commitment to preventing serious injuries and fatalities through its focus on “Recognize, Respond, and Respect.”

Building on this shared mission, OSHA will sign a new alliance with Construction Safety Week to help strengthen a collective commitment to prevent serious incidents and fatalities and advance total worker health across the full construction project life cycle, engaging all industry stakeholders.

Since its launch in 2012, the fall prevention campaign has helped train millions of workers in fall prevention, contributing to increased awareness and stronger safety practices across the construction industry. Participants are encouraged to share their Stand-Down activities using #StandDown4Safety, provide feedback, and obtain a certificate of participation.

Explore OSHA’s Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction webpage to find more information on the National Safety Stand-Down and fall prevention resources.