NFPA 70E Tip: Informative Annex Q, Part 5

This Annex is titled “Error Precursors.” The phrase itself gives you a good idea of what it means. Part 5 defines an error precursor as a situation in which the demands of the task and the environment in which it is performed exceed the capabilities of the individual(s) performing it or the limitations of human nature. Obviously, you want to eliminate these kinds of situations wherever possible. To do that, you need to identify such situations.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments