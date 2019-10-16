Skip navigation
Menu
micromanager 1001Love/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

NFPA 70E Tip: Informative Annex Q, Part 5

Learn how to recognize error precursors up front.

This Annex is titled “Error Precursors.” The phrase itself gives you a good idea of what it means. Part 5 defines an error precursor as a situation in which the demands of the task and the environment in which it is performed exceed the capabilities of the individual(s) performing it or the limitations of human nature. Obviously, you want to eliminate these kinds of situations wherever possible. To do that, you need to identify such situations.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plant electrical room
Coping with Client Safety Issues
Sep 06, 2019
Sticklers for Safety
Sticklers for Safety
Sep 17, 2014
Reducing Job-Site Risks Through the Hierarchy of Controls
Oct 16, 2019
Colorful park swings.
Electrician Calls Out City for Exposed Wiring at Local Park in Westchester County
Oct 16, 2019