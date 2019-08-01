Skip navigation
Menu
Police line tape Prathaan iStock Getty Images Plus 641995906 Prathaan/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

One Child Electrocuted, One Injured in Rural Nebraska

Preliminary investigation found a problem with an electrical connection on a fuel barrel

One child died, and another was injured as a result of electrocution at a rural Elm Creek, Neb., residence, according to a report by www.kearneyhub.com.

The children, ages 5 and 7, were injured on July 23 outside near a trailer on the rural property. The 7-year-old was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Neb., where she died shortly after arriving.  

Related: Electrician Dies in Accident at Chicago Area High School

The 5-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries and also was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

A preliminary investigation found a problem with an electrical connection on a fuel barrel that was on a trailer, which was located on the property.

Click here for the full article.

TAGS: Shock & Electrocution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ambulance
Child Critically Injured by Electric Shock at Maryland Resort
Jul 02, 2018
swimming pool and ladder
California Girl Electrocuted by Faulty Pool Light
Jul 17, 2019
NEC-Illustrated-Catastrophes-0519-PR.gif
Illustrated Catastrophes: Severe Shock Hazard
May 14, 2019
distillery barrell
Worker Electrocuted at Florida Distillery
Jun 23, 2017