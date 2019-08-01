One Child Electrocuted, One Injured in Rural Nebraska

One child died, and another was injured as a result of electrocution at a rural Elm Creek, Neb., residence, according to a report by www.kearneyhub.com.

The children, ages 5 and 7, were injured on July 23 outside near a trailer on the rural property. The 7-year-old was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Neb., where she died shortly after arriving.

Related: Electrician Dies in Accident at Chicago Area High School

The 5-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries and also was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

A preliminary investigation found a problem with an electrical connection on a fuel barrel that was on a trailer, which was located on the property.

Click here for the full article.