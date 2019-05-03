Menu
social-media_GettyImages-952414660_ViewApart.jpg ViewApart/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

OSHA and Partners Aim To Educate Young Workers on Safety

Each week, from April 15 through May 17, 2019, the social media campaign will focus on a different theme for empowering youth in their workplaces

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is partnering with worker safety organizations on #MySafeSummerJob, a social media campaign to educate young workers about safety rights in the workplace, how to speak up about dangerous work conditions, and how to protect themselves on the job.

Each week, from April 15 through May 17, 2019, the campaign will focus on a different theme for empowering youth in their workplaces, including “You Have Rights;” “Every Job Has Hazards;” “Speak-Up; Injuries are Preventable;” and “You Can Get Help.” Young workers will be asked to engage with the campaign by posting messages or images in response to questions about their work.

Working with OSHA on this campaign are Department’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, CareerSafe, Center for Construction Research and Training, American Industrial Hygiene Association, American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council, and the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

