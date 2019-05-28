OSHA Renews Safety Alliance with State of Iowa, Electrical Workers Union

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has renewed an alliance with the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Division of Labor Services, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union #55 to address safety and health hazards in the electrical industry.

During the four-year alliance, the partners will continue developing training and education programs to prevent worker exposure to electrical transmission and distribution equipment hazards, such as electrocution, fires and explosions, confined spaces, and falls. The Iowa On-Site Consultation Program will provide no-cost safety and health consultation to industry employers and workers.

The OSHA Alliance Program fosters collaborative relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health. Alliance partners help OSHA reach targeted audiences, such as employers and workers in high-hazard industries, giving them better access to workplace safety and health tools and information.