OSHA Requires Employers to Post 2018 Injury/Illness Summary Beginning Feb. 1

Employers are reminded of their obligation to post a copy of OSHA's Form 300A, which summarizes job-related injuries and illnesses logged during 2018. Each year, from February 1 to April 30, the summary must be displayed in a common area where notices to employees are usually posted.

Businesses with 10 or fewer employees and those in certain low-hazard industries are exempt from OSHA recordkeeping and posting requirements.

Visit OSHA's Recordkeeping Rule webpage for more information on recordkeeping requirements.