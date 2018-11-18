OSHA’s Top 10 Violations of 2018

OSHA announced its preliminary Top 10 list of most cited violations for 2018 at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress and Expo in late October in Houston. The announcement was made by Patrick Kapust, OSHA's deputy director, directorate of enforcement programs.

Although this annual list of the most frequently cited violations almost always features the same categories, the individual rankings do shift a bit. This year, the first seven categories held the same positions as last year. Also on last year's list, the next two categories (Fall Protection Training and Machine Guarding) switched spots, and #10 was a newcomer in 2018 (Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment—Eye and Face Protection), replacing Electrical Wiring Methods from last year.

Related: OSHA’s Top 10 Violations of 2017

In reviewing the data, it’s concerning to note that the total number of violations went up in all nine categories this year except, of course, for the eye and face protection category (No. 10), which is new to the list this year.