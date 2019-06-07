OSHA Safety Trends Worth Watching — and Acting On

The trend is easy to spot — it’s just not one most of us want to see. Control of hazardous energy is the fifth most cited OSHA violation for fiscal year 2018, and it’s held that spot for several years now. That trend goes all the way back to 2013, when Electrical – Wiring Methods was fifth most cited and Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) was eighth. That’s a persistent symptom of serious risk in the workplace.