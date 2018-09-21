OSHA Seeks Nominations for Construction Safety Committee

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it is accepting nominations for individuals to serve on its Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health.

The group advises the Secretary of Labor on developing standards and policies affecting the construction industry. OSHA is seeking employee, employer, state safety and health agency, and public representatives with experience and expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to fill 14 vacancies. Nominations must be submitted to www.regulations.gov or by mail or fax before November 16.

For more information, read the Federal Register notice.