Menu
Construction safety shih-wei / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Safety

OSHA Seeks Nominations for Construction Safety Committee

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it is accepting nominations for individuals to serve on its Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health.

The group advises the Secretary of Labor on developing standards and policies affecting the construction industry. OSHA is seeking employee, employer, state safety and health agency, and public representatives with experience and expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to fill 14 vacancies. Nominations must be submitted to www.regulations.gov or by mail or fax before November 16.

For more information, read the Federal Register notice.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
How You and Smoke Detectors Can Help Save Lives
Sep 20, 2018
Stairwell Safety
Stairway Safety
Sep 20, 2018
CPR
Phoenix Electrician Saves a Life
Sep 19, 2018
nec logo
Distribution Systems for Recreational Vehicle Parks
Sep 18, 2018