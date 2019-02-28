PDI Gives Away Pickup Trucks to Three Employees Who Qualified in 2018 Safety Contest

Since 1989, keeping job sites and employees safe has been a top priority of Power Design, Inc. (PDI), an electrical contractor headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla. This focus on safety is why, for the company’s 30th anniversary, they gave away three top-of-the-line Ford trucks to three employees who qualified in the 2018 safety contest. Superintendents and foreman were automatically entered in the drawing if they achieved a quality control (QC) safety score of 85% or higher, their OSHA 30 certification, and zero OSHA job-site violations for the year.

Winners Joel Mora, senior superintendent in Miami, and William Moriarty, superintendent in Houston, were both surprised on the job site by their families, friends, and coworkers. Winner Will Canas, foreman from the Mid-Atlantic, was flown down to Power Design’s headquarters under the impression he had a meeting to attend. In reality, his giveaway was live-streamed to a crowd of coworkers who were awaiting his arrival at a company celebration (watch the video that showcases all the winners).

PDI’s ZeroIn program is intended to keep safety at the forefront and ensure everyone employed by the electrical contractor makes it home safely at the end of the day. The truck giveaway contest will continue into 2020, with new criteria and giveaways.

