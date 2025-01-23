  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    EC&M On Air Highlights How to Avoid Spark Explosions & Use Static Grounding Devices

    Jan. 23, 2025
    ICYMI, Ellen Parson reads a popular article from safety expert Rick Pedley on prevent spark explosions.

    In Episode 61 of EC&M On Air, we're bringing you "In Case You Missed It" insights from Rick Pedley, president and CEO of PK Safety! Your host and editor-in-chief of EC&M, Ellen Parson, reads an audio-only version of Rick's popular article, "How to Avoid Spark Explosions." This article highlights what static electricity is, how dust plays a role in creating spark explosions, and why proper static grounding devices help prevent worker injury. You can also read Rick's original article

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

