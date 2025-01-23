EC&M On Air Highlights How to Avoid Spark Explosions & Use Static Grounding Devices

In Episode 61 of EC&M On Air, we're bringing you "In Case You Missed It" insights from Rick Pedley, president and CEO of PK Safety! Your host and editor-in-chief of EC&M, Ellen Parson, reads an audio-only version of Rick's popular article, "How to Avoid Spark Explosions." This article highlights what static electricity is, how dust plays a role in creating spark explosions, and why proper static grounding devices help prevent worker injury. You can also read Rick's original article.