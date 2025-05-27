    • EC&M On Air — Understanding Advanced Risk Factors for Electrical Safety

    Episode 73 features an interview with Lanny Floyd, which was conducted at the PowerTest 25 conference, hosted by NETA in March 2025.
    May 27, 2025
    ID 108216097 © Spaxia | Dreamstime.com
    68361ad19367c97984b2e272 Dreamstime M 108216097

    In this episode of EC&M On Air, we're featuring an interview conducted at PowerTest 25 in March 2025 by Ellen Parson with Lanny Floyd, adjunct professor (principle consultant, electrical safety and technology), The University of Alabama at Birmingham. They got the opportunity to discuss Lanny's presentation at PowerTest 25, hosted by NETA, entitled "Advanced Risk Factors for Electrical Safety." Topics covered include:

    • Why there has been a steady decline in electrical fatalities in the United States over the past decade.
    • New safety approaches from major organizations like OSHA, NIOSH, and NSC.
    • How human behavior and decision making drive electrical safety outcomes.
    • Strategies for integrating advanced risk factor analyses into existing electrical safety programs.
    • Defining how "expanding our thinking" will lead to improved electrical safety outcomes.

    About the Author

    Email

    Ellen Parson

    Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Understanding Advanced Risk Factors for Electrical Safety with Lanny Floyd
    EC&M Asks — Who Is at Risk of Electric Shock & Arc Flash Injury?
    EC&M Tech Talk Video — Code Requirements for Disconnecting Means
    Sponsored
    Chapter 9 of the NEC — Part 5
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!