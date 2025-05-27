EC&M On Air — Understanding Advanced Risk Factors for Electrical Safety

In this episode of EC&M On Air, we're featuring an interview conducted at PowerTest 25 in March 2025 by Ellen Parson with Lanny Floyd, adjunct professor (principle consultant, electrical safety and technology), The University of Alabama at Birmingham. They got the opportunity to discuss Lanny's presentation at PowerTest 25, hosted by NETA, entitled "Advanced Risk Factors for Electrical Safety." Topics covered include:
- Why there has been a steady decline in electrical fatalities in the United States over the past decade.
- New safety approaches from major organizations like OSHA, NIOSH, and NSC.
- How human behavior and decision making drive electrical safety outcomes.
- Strategies for integrating advanced risk factor analyses into existing electrical safety programs.
- Defining how "expanding our thinking" will lead to improved electrical safety outcomes.
