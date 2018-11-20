Power Lines and Grounds

Some myths die hard. One of those myths is that if you put one foot on a ground rod, you are safe. This belief is based on the myth that the ground rod is at zero potential with whatever you might touch. The rationale for the zero-potential myth is the myth that electricity follows the path of least resistance (not true), and the ground rod is the low resistance path (false if you put your body in parallel with it).
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments