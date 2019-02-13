PPI Releases Free HDPE Conduit and Duct-Handling Guide

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI), a trade association representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry, recently published a user document for handling high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit. TN-58 “HDPE Conduit & Duct Handling Guide” provides information about the safe handling of reels and coils of HDPE conduit and duct. This includes the potential risks when cutting open such reels and coils. Certain installation considerations are also addressed from the perspective of worker safety.

“PE conduit has been used safely in thousands of applications,” says Lance MacNevin, P.E., director of engineering for PPI's Power & Communications Division (PCD). “Still, there are precautions that should be adhered to when handling and transporting any product, and PE conduit is no exception."

Prepared with input from PPI members who are industry experts, TN-58 covers a range of potential safety issues regarding the handling, unwinding, straightening, and cutting of polyethylene conduit and duct. Several pictures and diagrams are used to illustrate specific issues. Topics include:

Unloading PE Conduit in Free-Standing Reels

Releasing the Outside Wrap of Reels or Coils and Cutting the Strapping

Avoiding Entanglement of Conduit on Reels or Coils

Straightening Coiled PE Conduit

Safety when Cutting PE Conduit to Length

The HDPE Conduit & Duct Handling Guide (TN-58) can be found on PPI’s website via its homepage, under the “Publications” menu option, where a Technical Documents Index is provided. The direct link to TN-58 as published online is https://plasticpipe.org/pdf/tn-58.pdf.

For more information visit www.plasticpipe.org/power-comm.