Prioritizing Safety When a Customer Pushes Speed

You're a project manager for an electrical services firm, and you receive a call from a distraught plant electrical engineer. He said the main production building lost power due to a switchgear fire, and he wants you to help him assess the damage and figure out the fix. He said the fire crew was just finishing up, and it would be nice if you could come now.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments