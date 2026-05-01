Tamper-Resistant Ground Clamp

The G31-TA break-away ground clamp is designed to easily create a permanent, tamper-proof connection to a grounding electrode with no need for compression tools or dies. The bronze ground rod clamp is irreversible and tamper-resistant for maximum safety and dependability. It features a special stainless steel break-away bolt with a head that shears off at maximum torque (15 ft/lb to 20 ft/lb). Once installed, it’s permanent. The ground clamp is made for ½-in. and 5/8-in. ground rods, with a conductor range of 1/0 AWG to 10 AWG. It is UL-listed for direct burial.

Galvan Industries, Inc.