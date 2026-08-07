Safety PLC and Relays

The Beyond X compact XSC safety PLC and modular SXR safety relay family are designed to provide high-integrity safety with quick configuration and retrofit flexibility, connecting to safety devices to detect hazards and cut power before accidents occur. With high‑density safety I/O, flexible wiring options, and a compact, low‑noise design, the solution delivers advanced protection without adding unnecessary complexity. The products meet SIL CL3, Pe/Category 4 safety levels in accordance with IEC 61508 and ISO 13849-1 requirements.

The PLC includes a standalone controller that combines an optimized footprint with high-density I/O and offers 16 safety inputs, four output signal switching device (OSSD) safety outputs, four dedicated feedback/restart inputs, low-noise operation, anti-shock and vibration resistance, and flexible wiring with both screw and push-in (clamp) type removable terminals.

The relay family complements the controller with modular, hardwired safety options that include feedback input relays, OSSD output devices, electromechanical switching relays, and multi-functional relays with screw or clamp termainsl. Each module operates from a 24VDC PELV supply and is designed for SIL 3, PLe/Category 4 performance.

LS Electric