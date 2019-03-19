Menu
Infrared Technology
Safety

Reduce Electrical Danger with Infrared Technology

By allowing inspections outside the danger zone, workers can stay out of harm’s way while reducing costly downtime.

All objects emit infrared (IR) energy, known as a heat signature. IR tools detect and measure that energy. Using IR technology for troubleshooting and maintenance provides tremendous advantages across many industrial, commercial, and residential applications. One of the biggest advantages of IR tools for electricians is that — because the devices are noncontact — you can inspect equipment while it’s running while keeping a safe distance.

TAGS: Maintenance, Repair & Operations Construction
