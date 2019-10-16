Reducing Job-Site Risks Through the Hierarchy of Controls

Reducing risk to a level that is considered as low as reasonably possible should be the goal of every electrical professional. Using risk reduction strategy according to the hierarchy of controls is one of the concepts OSHA employs to achieve this aim. This concept ranks control measures in terms of their effectiveness in managing or eliminating hazards — the basis being that the control measures at the top of the ranking are more effective than those at the bottom. Inherently,
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments