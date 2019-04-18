Safe Work Practices for Digital Multimeters

In recent years, the electrical industry has seen positive trends toward proper electrical safe work practices and utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE). However, one very routine task that is consistently found to be improperly understood is the selection and use of digital multimeters (DMMs). There continues to be injuries and fatalities caused by a lack of understanding how to select and properly use these devices. The most effective tool in a positive safety culture is
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments