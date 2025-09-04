Electrical Safety: Where Did the Shock Go? with Jonathan Dyer

During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Jonathan Dyer, Director of ECP Safety Solutions, ECP Solutions, about everything electrical safety.

In the discussion, they cover some of the highlights from Jonathan's PowerTest 25 presentation, titled "Electrical Safety: Where Did the Shock Go?" including:

Understanding the human impact of electrical safety, which means taking into account that electric shock incidents affect more than just the injured worker. They also impact families, coworkers, and overall morale, underscoring the need for a strong safety culture on the job.

Breaking down voltage-specific risks on the job site, including an overview of unique shock risks associated with low-, medium-, and high-voltage systems.

Combating misconceptions in the electrical safety space, including why underestimating the dangers of low-voltage work can be deadly.

Taking a look at the role of standards in electrical safety implementation and compliance, including how NFPA 70E, OSHA regulations, and NETA guidelines play a critical role in safety and training.

Stay tuned for more video interviews from our time at PowerTest 25.