The Smart Side of Safety

As smarter, more advanced technologies emerge in the fire and life safety industry, staying up to date on codes and regulations has become even more critical for facility safety. In addition to ensuring legacy systems remain compliant, electrical professionals must educate themselves on standards for new applications they plan to install or have already implemented. A prime example of the importance of keeping up with changing codes are the provisions made by the National Fire Protection
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments