Southwire Recalls Electrical Outlet Boxes

According to a recent notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 3,000 Garvin Pop-Up Electrical Outlet Floor Box Kits were recalled on August 20, 2019 because the electrical receptacles can overheat when in use, which poses a fire hazard.

This recall (#19-183) involves units with a finish of either stainless steel or brushed brass that each include two electrical receptacles and two USB ports. The pop-up electrical outlet boxes are designed to be installed into floors with a metal lid that opens and closes to reveal the electrical receptacles and USB ports. The units in question were sold online at garvinindustries.com, acdcusa.com, cesco.com, gordonelectricsupply.com, platt.com, and usesi.com from January 2016 through August 2018 for about $90.

According to the recall, consumers should immediately unplug any electrical devices from the recalled electrical outlet boxes, discontinue their use, and contact Southwire for a full refund. As of this report, Southwire had received three reports of the floor boxes overheating, but no injuries had been reported at this time.