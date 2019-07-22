Menu
electrical accident kaisersosa67/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

Study Examines Existence of Near Misses

Recent study of safety professionals finds nearly 70% of companies experience electrical incident near misses.

According to the results of a new study conducted by Panduit and EHS Today, a sister publication to EC&M, gaps in knowledge exist when it comes to identifying electrical hazards in the workplace. In fact, while nearly 70% of companies reported electrical incident near misses in the past five years, approximately 40% actually experienced electrical incidents in the same time period.

The study also analyzed how these professionals are implementing training and new safety programs within their organizations. Survey respondents noted that although identifying electrical safety hazards can be a challenge without support from electrical workers or engineers, many organizations are showing a willingness to embrace new safety technology to overcome these obstacles and meet new standards.

“These results demonstrate that safety and EHS professionals need to improve their understanding of electrical safety risks and become fluent in new processes and standards – such as NFPA 70E – that can reduce worker exposure to these hazards,” said Marty Kronz, Manager of Business Development, Prevention through Design, Panduit. “It also suggests that organizations are eager to proactively prepare their manufacturing environments to prevent future incidents – but need guidance on both the technology and training that can reduce risk and help them be successful.”

Prevention through Design (PtD) is a methodology Panduit uses that focuses on preventing or reducing incidents caused by human error by protecting workers through eliminating the hazard, making substitutions that reduce the hazard or introducing engineering controls.

