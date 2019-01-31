Menu
insulated gloves
Safety

Testing is Touching

Exploring the basics of when voltage-rated gloves are required

Over the last several years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to visit many commercial, industrial, and government facilities across the United States to provide electrical safety training and audits. During that time, I have come to realize that there are several common misunderstandings or misapplications that must be addressed regardless of the type or location of the facility. Safety Sense will address these issues in a short format, addressing frequently asked questions. If there

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Test & Measurement Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Arc Flash Safety
Arc Flash Risk Assessment Considerations
Jun 15, 2018
Arc Flash Safety
How Improper Maintenance Can Increase Arc Flash Severity
Feb 13, 2018
Arc Flash Labels
Why Every Facility Needs Arc Flash Labels
Jan 23, 2018
Meter Installation
Why the Need for PQ Analysis is on the Rise
Jan 18, 2019