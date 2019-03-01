Delivering unparalleled performance and reliability, the compact and efficient design of the C18 not only translates to lower cost during installation, but it also returns cost-effective performance every time it’s called on to run in an emergency, delivering directly to your bottom line.

Designed and built to provide maximum productivity and operating economy throughout its working life, the C18 has been fully tested and validated to ensure an outstanding performance in all applications, instilling confidence in all situations with industry leading warranty as standard.

Encompassing a long list of customer centred design features including state-of-the-art control panels for remote performance monitoring, integrated voltage regulator for improved load acceptance, internal exhaust silencer system and safe, easy access to service points, the C18 focuses directly on performance and ease of use for the customer.

Your local Cat® dealer is also committed to your success, offering a suite of support services from expert consultation and design to installation, commissioning warranty, parts and financing solutions.

With a Customer Support Agreement (CSA), tailored to fit your business needs, ranging from simple Preventive Maintenance Kits to sophisticated Total Cost Performance Guarantees or Extended Service Coverage (ESC) allowing you to spend less time managing your equipment and more time running your business, you can count on Cat for reliability and long service life.

No matter which level of support you choose, you can be assured that your Cat dealer will provide you with ongoing attention that will help you succeed, protecting both your investment and peace of mind.

And once you install a Cat C18 generator set at your facility, you can expect the next power event to be completely uneventful.

To learn more, please visit cat.com/c18

Sponsored by: