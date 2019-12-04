Skip navigation
Menu
superstar marchmeena29/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Safety

The Unsafe Superstar

At what point, if any, do needed skill sets justify safety compromises?

Your company provides electrical maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, and upgrade services within a 150 mile radius of the home office. One problem that has dogged your sales people for a few years is sometimes there seems to be some special skill needed, but your company can't provide it. This has meant not taking on a given project that would gain your company a foothold with a new client.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plant electrical room
Coping with Client Safety Issues
Sep 06, 2019
subcontractors
Intercompany Politics Can Complicate Safety Concerns
Dec 04, 2019
skynesher featured image.jpg
Prioritizing Safety When a Customer Pushes Speed
Nov 14, 2019
GettyImages-1025426486 2designer491-iStock-Getty Images Plus.jpg
OSHA Enforcement and Compliance Increases in 2019
Dec 03, 2019